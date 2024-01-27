VIDEO: Overturned big rig blocks lane on I-8

SAN DIEGO — A semi-trailer truck overturned on eastbound Interstate 8 Saturday morning, said California Highway Patrol.

CHP received a call at 9:04 a.m. reporting the incident in the area of State Route 79, east of Japatul Valley near Descanso Junction.

According to authorities, the driver of the big rig was able to get out of the vehicle on their own.

As of 9:21 a.m., CHP reported the semi-trailer truck was blocking the right lane of eastbound I-8. A small diesel spill was also reported as a result of the crash.

No injuries have been reported at this time. The circumstances surrounding the incident are yet to be determined.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

