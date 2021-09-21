VIDEO: Panhandler hurls brick in face of Lower East Side bagel shop worker

A panhandler attacked a bagel shop worker outside the victim’s Lower East Side store, hurling a brick in his face, shocking video released by cops Tuesday shows.

The crazed confrontation sparked off in front of Kossar’s Bagels & Bialys on Grand St., where the victim works, about 8:20 a.m Sept. 15.

The bearded beggar menaced the 63-year-old victim with a chair, punched him in the face then threw him to the ground, the video shows.

The victim managed to pick up a stick but the assailant came at him again behind The Pickle Guys a few storefronts away by Essex St. and hurled a brick, which hit the victim in the face.

EMS took the victim to NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan in stable condition with a cut nose and bruised wrist.

His attacker ran off and has not been caught. Cops are asking the public’s help identifying him and tracking him down.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.