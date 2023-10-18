Video of people crossing desert predates ongoing Israel-Hamas war | Fact check

The claim: Video shows Egyptians bringing 'water, food and supplies' to Gaza

An Oct. 13 video (direct link, archive link) on X, formerly Twitter, shows a mass of people walking in a desert, many carrying large backpacks.

"Egyptians cross the desert into Palestine to carry water, food and supplies for the people of Gaza," reads the video's caption. "These kind-hearted Egyptians are doing this despite Israeli threats and earlier bombings of the Gaza-Egypt border crossing that killed several people."

The video was reposted more than 7,000 times and shared more than 60 times on Facebook in four days, according to CrowdTangle, a social media analytics tool.

Our rating: False

The video is unrelated to the Israel-Hamas conflict and was published online before the current conflict began. There is no evidence it shows Egyptians bringing supplies to Gaza.

Video predates the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas

Hamas, a Palestinian militant group, launched a deadly surprise attack against Israel on the morning of Oct. 7. Israel retaliated with airstrikes against Gaza, while also ordering more than a million people from northern Gaza to evacuate ahead of an expected ground invasion.

The border crossing between Gaza and Egypt, known as the Rafah crossing, has remained closed to refugees fleeing the violence since nearby Israeli airstrikes forced it to shut down, the Associated Press reported. It remains unclear which group is responsible for keeping the crossing closed, according to the Associated Press. Meanwhile, trucks packed with aid sit waiting on Egypt's side of the border.

There are no news reports about Egyptians crossing the border on foot to bring aid to Gaza. The X video also predates the Hamas attacks on Israel by more than a month.

The same footage appears in a TikTok posted Aug. 31 alongside a description that, according to Google Translate, refers to "Matrouh," a region in Egypt on its border with Libya, which is to Egypt's west.

The video also appears in a Sept. 7 post on X that describes it as showing the border between Egypt and Libya.

Egypt's border with Gaza is tightly controlled, as the country's leaders worry about becoming more involved in the ongoing crisis. Egypt began to build steel barriers on its border with Gaza more than a decade ago, hoping to block "hundreds of smuggling tunnels" dug beneath the border, according to NBC News.

USA TODAY reached out to the social media user who shared the post for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Video predates October conflict between Israel and Hamas | Fact check