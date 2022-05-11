VIDEO: Perv slaps woman’s backside as she walks with young children on Brooklyn street

A creepy stranger forcefully slapped the backside of a woman walking on a Brooklyn street with two young children — one of them in a stroller — sending her and the kids tumbling onto the sidewalk, police said Tuesday.

In the Sunday night caught-on-video attack, the 41-year-old victim is seen walking with her children and a dog when the man rushed up behind her and swatted her hard.

The victim and her children refused medical attention at the scene; the attacker ran off, police said.

Cops describe him as a man with a light complexion and dark hair. He wore a navy blue polo-style short-sleeved shirt, tan pants and white sneakers.

Cops ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.