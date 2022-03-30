VIDEO: Police use tracker to arrest suspected luggage thief at Atlanta’s Airport

Atlanta Police arrested a man accused of stealing multiple passengers luggage at a baggage terminal at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, police said.

Police responded to the airport on Friday, March 25 just after 1 p.m., after receiving a call stating a passenger’s luggage was missing.

The victim said he told police he went to pick up his luggage from the carousel and noticed it was missing, authorities said.

The luggage contained several valuable items, including military equipment. The victim told investigators he had a tracking device in his luggage and was able to provide real-time GPS coordinates.

APD used the coordinates provided and saw the victim’s bag was traveling on a MARTA train back to the airport.

Suspect Stephen Robinson was found in possession of the victim’s luggage; surveillance footage taken from the airport also showed Robinson taking another victim’s possessions he placed inside the first victim’s luggage.

The second victim also reported items missing the same day.

Robinson was charged with two counts of theft and two counts of freight in terminal and was transported to the Clayton County Jail without incident.



