VIDEO: Police ask for help identifying 2 suspects who attacked, robbed man in Fort Worth

Fort Worth police are asking the public’s help identifying two suspects who attacked and robbed a 27-year-old man in south Fort Worth on Feb. 7.

According to a social media post and video released by the Fort Worth Police Department, two young men approached a man with a backpack who was walking in the 4000 block of West Risinger Road shortly after 2:30 p.m.

One of the suspects grabbed the victim from behind and the other appears to try to take something from him, according to the video. The victim falls to the ground, where he is repeatedly punched and kicked by the suspects. The two young men ignore the victim’s screams, telling him to “shut up.”

The suspects were described as being in their late teens or early 20s, according to police. One of them had a goatee-style beard and the other wore a black hooded sweatshirt with a distinctive marking on the back.

The suspects are accused of taking $50 in cash from the victim, according to the police report.

Police asked anyone with information about the aggravated robbery or the suspects to contact Detective O’Connor at 817-392-4365.