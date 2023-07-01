Video: Police asking for public’s help in identifying 2 theft suspects in Kettering

Kettering Police is asking for the public’s help in identifying two theft suspects.

Video released by Kettering Police shows the two suspects seen distracting an elderly woman inside a store, according to social media.

One of the suspects is seen in the video below reaching into the victim’s purse and stealing her wallet.

If anyone has anyone information on the identity of either suspect, you are asked to call Detective Woolf at 937-296-2598.

Officers are also asking people to keep an eye on this type of activity and report any suspicious behavior to Kettering Police immediately.