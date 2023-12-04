Video: Police chase deer through Sam’s Club

CORONA, California (WJW) – A deer caused quite a stir in one California city.

The deer’s escapade included traversing yards, leaping over walls, and even taking a refreshing dip in a backyard pool before making an unexpected appearance at a Sam’s Club.

What to expect when recreational marijuana becomes legal in Ohio this week

Captivating footage captured by the department shows the deer’s sprint through the aisles, with police officers hot on its hooves, determined to bring the escapade to an end.

The unlikely chase through Sam’s Club created quite a spectacle, drawing the attention of startled shoppers and staff members. Dodging shelves, maneuvering around shopping carts, and evading capture, the agile deer showcased an impressive display of athleticism.

Do dogs need to wear jackets during the winter?

Eventually, law enforcement officers managed to corral the elusive deer.

After getting checked out by animal control, the deer was released back into the wild.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.