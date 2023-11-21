Video: Police investigate theft of money from Jay gas station

Nov. 21—JAY — Police are looking for a man who appeared to open a cash drawer and stole an undisclosed amount of money Sunday from Jay Diesel and Gas Station at Riverside Kwik Stop on Riley Road.

The man went into the office at the station and asked to use the phone, Police Chief Richard Caton IV said. The theft was reported to police Monday, he said.

Riverside Kwik Stop posted a video on Facebook showing two attendants in the office with a man on the phone. One attendant leaves the office to wait on a customer who pulled up to a gas pump. The man continues to talk on the phone with one attendant in the office. A second vehicle pulls up to pump and the last attendant goes out to wait on the customer.

With the attendants outside, the man still appears to be talking on phone when he opens the cash drawer, grabs a handful of cash and leaves the station.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Jay Police Department at 207-897-6766.

Auburn cop denies domestic violence assault

Lewiston woman sentenced in facilitation of prostitution