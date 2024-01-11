VIDEO: Police look for 2 suspects who broke into Gaston County apartment

The Gaston County Police Department is looking for two suspects caught on video breaking into an apartment earlier this month.

Investigators said between 5:12 a.m. and 5:50 a.m. on Jan. 5, two people broke into an apartment on Cloninger Road in Dallas.

Police said the thieves stole two “Bible-style” safes with a “significant” cash inside them, a Glock 45 handgun, jewelry and an all white, 12-gauge Tokarev shotgun with an 18 inch barrel.

The pair forced their way into the back door of the apartment and left the same way they came, police said.

Authorities weren’t able to find anyone nearby who heard or saw anything or had any more video of the suspects.

Investigators said the first suspect was wearing a black puffer jacket with the hood on his head, black pants, a black mask and gloves. The second suspect was wearing a blue Nike hoodie with an orange swoosh on the back, hoodie up over his head, dark-colored pants, and a mask and gloves.

Police don’t have information about a suspect vehicle “due to the low quality of exterior cameras and night conditions,” they said.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information about the case is asked to call Officer C. Moore at 704-866-3320 or Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000.

