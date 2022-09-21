VIDEO: Police release footage showing armed robbery of Gastonia Bojangles

Police have released surveillance video of an armed robbery of a Bojangles restaurant last month and are asking for help identifying the suspect.

According to police, the Bojangles on South New Hope Road at Beaty Road was robbed at 4 a.m. on August 26.

ALSO READ: CMPD releases photos of suspect accused of killing woman at ATM in University City

After investigation, officers discovered the suspect had a handgun when he went into the restaurant. Authorities said he threatened employees and demanded they open the safe. He stole cash from that safe and was last seen leaving the area in a light-colored minivan, investigators said.

Police have released surveillance video of an armed robbery of a Bojangles restaurant last month and are asking for help identifying the suspect.

On Tuesday, Gastonia police shared surveillance video of the robbery and photos of the suspect’s van and asked for help identifying him.

Police asked anyone with information about who he may be, or with information about the armed robbery, to call Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000. You may be eligible for a cash reward and callers can remain anonymous, Gastonia police said.

(WATCH: Surveillance video of armed robbery of Gastonia Bojangles)



