Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photo via FacebookBraeden Collins was supposed to be having a fun Saturday night out with friends in Delaware County, Oklahoma when the 18-year-old recent high-school grad disappeared in a town about an hour away from home.Days later, sheriff’s deputies found an unidentified body in a burned vehicle not far from where Collins was last seen—and they now believe the remains belong to the teen. Authorities have already taken one person of interest into custody