Video posted by Kansas City police shows suspects breaking into a downtown apartment

Three videos posted by the Kansas City Police Department show three people violently forcing their way into a downtown apartment.

Police asked over social media for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects. The incident occurred on Feb. 14, according to Sgt. Jacob Becchina, a spokesman for the department.

The first video shows a woman knocking on the door of the apartment. She is followed closely by a man with a blue winter coat, white shirt and black and white sneakers. The pair can be seen waiting in the hallway for someone to answer the door. Police said the woman was associated with the suspects.

In the second clip, three men attempt to force open the door of the apartment. The suspect wearing the blue jacket wedges a crowbar in the doorjamb. As he pulls, the other two men hurl their bodies at the door, forcing it open.

The three rush inside the apartment.

Shortly after, footage shows the suspects sprinting out the apartment and back down the hallway.

Police said the men took off when a woman, who had barricaded herself inside the apartment, began to scream. They are strangers to the victim, police said.