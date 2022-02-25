Video posted by KC police shows suspects stealing a car, firing a gun in Northland

A video posted by the Kansas City Police Department shows a man firing gunshots as a person chases after a stolen car in the Northland.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a group of four suspects who broke into garages and took vehicles in the Montclair subdivision.

The incident caught on video took place late Feb. 18. Thieves continued stealing from residents into the morning of Feb. 19, police said on Twitter.

The footage shows a person sprinting after a Toyota Prius after it had been stolen. The person bangs on the rear windshield and another suspect who is on foot runs towards the Prius as a series of gunshots go off.

Police said that at least four suspects appeared on home security videos.

The suspects used garage door openers stolen from locked and unlocked vehicles to open garages and steal three vehicles, including the Prius.

No one has been taken into custody.

Anyone with information may call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.