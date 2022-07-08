VIDEO: Pregnant woman beaten with wrench in Bronx road rage attack

Surveillance video caught the vicious attack on a pregnant woman by a man armed with a wrench in a Bronx road rage incident.

The recording begins with the 26-year-old woman backing away from her car as the man stalks toward her then grabs her arm to hold her in place as he rains blows down on her head repeatedly.

The woman’s white sedan appears to be stopped on Grand Concourse near E. 188th St, blocking the man’s BMW, a city bus and the rest of the street traffic, according to police.

A passerby appears to try to intervene, but the brute continues his attack as the woman hunches to brace for further hits.

The assailant halts his attack after a few seconds and then gets back in his car as a crowd gathers around him. The victim, who suffered a severe cut to her head from the multiple blows, advances toward the man and appears to climb on the hood of his car to prevent him from fleeing.

The man tries to get out of the tight spot, driving up on the curb and clipping the victim’s car as members of the group start to kick his vehicle.

The victim was treated at St. Barnabus Hospital. Her fetus, then 3 1/2 months old, was not injured.

The suspect in the June 6 incident is still being sought.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.