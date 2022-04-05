VIDEO: Pregnant woman shoved to the ground in Queens by thief snatching bag

A crook threw a 26-year-old pregnant woman onto a Queens sidewalk during a caught-on-camera bag snatch, police said Tuesday.

The victim, who was 14 weeks pregnant, was holding an umbrella as she walked down Liberty Ave. in South Richmond Hill just after 6 a.m. on March 9 when the crook, who was dressed all in black, approached, cops said.

As the two passed each other near 131st St., the suspect grabbed the bag hanging off the woman’s shoulder, sending her spinning in a circle, surveillance video recovered by police show.

The woman fell to the ground as the suspect ran off with the bag, which contained a debit card and a little cash, cops said.

When police arrived, the woman was complaining about pains to her stomach and cuts to her hands, cops said. She was taken to Jamaica Hospital, where it was determined that she and the baby would be fine.

No arrests have been made.

Cops released the surveillance footage in the hopes someone recognizes the suspect.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.