In video, prosecutor appeals for help in 40-year-old shooting death at Rockaway mall

Forty years after the still-unsolved shooting death of a Boonton Township teen at Rockaway Townsquare mall, the Morris County Prosecutor has released a professionally produced video on YouTube seeking help from the public to bring the killer to justice.

"We understand that the neighborhoods that make up Morris County are a close-knit community where what happens to one is felt by all," Prosecutor Robert Carroll says in the video. "We are asking everyone in our community to help us in an important case."

The killing on Oct. 1, 1982, shocked Morris County. Morris Catholic High School junior Christopher Thomas, a standout athlete and honor student, was at the mall on a busy Friday night to take in a movie, according to police reports. As the 16-year-old and his date arrived at the main entrance, they encountered a man who pulled out a gun and shot the Thomas in the chest.

No motive for the shooting was discovered by investigators.

"We do not believe Christopher was targeted," Carroll adds in the video. "This incident may have been a regretful reaction to an unintentional bump or perceived slight."

It's "likely" that the shooter "lives in our community and continues to have ties here," the prosecutor says.

Thomas stumbled through the mall entrance and collapsed inside, police reports say. He was taken to Dover General Hospital, where he died.

The gunman fled the scene. Witnesses provided a detailed description: a white male in his early 20s, approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall with a thin build, a slight dark mustache, shoulder-length dark hair parted in the middle and wearing a blue coat, light-colored T-shirt, blue jeans and mirrored sunglasses.

Now, authorities hope the anniversary can generate new leads.

"We have never given up on this case," Morris County Sheriff James Gannon says in this week's video, which premiered at a memorial event held Saturday at Morris Catholic in Denville. "Investigators are reviewing and retesting evidence, including items found at the crime scene. Technology not available at the time of this crime has allowed us to develop new investigative leads."

New technology "has led to the resolution of many, many cold cases," Gannon stated.

"Chris deserves better and we'd like to give him the rest that he deserves," his brother, Mark Taylor, says at the end of the video.

"I'm reminded of one of Jesus's parables: Blessed are the peacemakers," Morris Catholic President and Principal Peter Clarke adds in the video. "I'm asking you today to help be peacemakers, to bring peace to the Thomas family."

Carroll announced that in partnership with Thomas' family, a reward of up to $50,000 has been posted for material information leading to an arrest and conviction. Respondents can call the Morris County Crimestoppers Bureau at 973-COP-CALL or visit them online.

