Video providing up-close look at Tesla Semi impresses viewers: ‘This truck will change everything’

The Tesla Semi continues to impress onlookers.

In a new video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, a user spotted a Tesla Semi and walked around the entire electric truck, showing off its sleek design and robust internal capacity.

A full walk around of the Tesla Semi. This truck will change everything pic.twitter.com/lG8wsNNpIf — Tesla Owners Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) October 27, 2023

“This truck will change everything,” the video’s caption read.

The Semi was conceived by the electric vehicle manufacturer’s co-founder JB Straubel, who realized that an electric car company shouldn’t be using diesel-guzzling trucks to ship its parts around the world — so Tesla began working on its own shipping vehicles, as explained by senior manager of semi-truck engineering Dan Pristley in an interview with Jay Leno.

According to the company’s website, the Tesla Semi has a 500-mile range on a single charge and uses less than two kWh of energy per mile. The vehicle can also charge up to 70% of its range in just 30 minutes and can accelerate from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 20 seconds. It features three independent motors on rear axles.

Although the Semi is more expensive than a traditional diesel-powered semi-truck, its expected operating costs will be far lower due to the relative affordability of electricity compared to diesel costs. The company estimates that in three years, Semi owners can expect to save up to $200,000 in operating costs.

It’s essential that alternative shipping methods like the Semi and Mercedes’ eActros 600 are embraced as they hit the market since medium- and heavy-duty trucks consume as much as 26% of the United States’ fuel every year, despite the fact that they only make up 4% of the country’s total number of vehicles, according to the National Renewable Energy Laboratory.

Another recent video showed the Semi passing a rival diesel-guzzler on the Donner Pass.

Commenters expressed their admiration for the vehicle.

“​​Semi production will only increase from here. Soon we’ll be seeing more and more of them on the roads,” one user said.

“It’s beautiful. I know Donald Trump criticised electric trucks for having low range compared to fossil fuel-powered ones. They will get better, folks. Have patience,” another user wrote.

“How can anyone not be impressed by this?” a third user commented.

