Video recorded intruders in Columbus drug killing. But are they the two men on trial?

Grainy, black-and-white surveillance videos recorded two men with guns at a Columbus drug dealer’s Mellon Street home the night he was gunned down in a 2018 robbery.

Jurors viewing those videos in Muscogee Superior Court this week will have to decide whether those two men are the defendants on trial, Curtis “Baby C” Williams III and Jeffery “Red” Flakes Jr., each accused of killing Stanford Duane Jones before ransacking his apartment to take cash and drugs.

Besides the videos captured by Jones’ security cameras before he was killed Aug. 10, 2018, jurors saw recordings of police interviews with the suspects, one of whom admitted he was on the surveillance footage.

During an interview at police headquarters on Feb. 4, 2019, Williams told detectives Robert Nicholas and Zack Cole that he went to Jones’ home that night to buy heroin, and opened the door for a second visitor who arrived minutes later.

But Williams denied killing Jones, as did Flakes when police questioned him. Flakes said he and Jones were close friends, and that he lived with Jones for months, when Flakes needed a place to stay. “This man is like a mentor to me,” he told police. Asked whether he knew who killed Jones, he replied, “If I knew, I swear I’d tell you.”

Because the security camera recordings do not clearly show the faces of the men who entered Jones’ home, prosecutor Robin Anthony has used other evidence, such as Williams’ admissions to police, to link them to the suspects.

But jurors won’t hear that Williams told police he let Flakes into Jones’ home, that night, because Williams is not expected to testify, and Flakes has a constitutional right to confront his accusers. If Flakes’ defense attorney can’t confront Williams about his incriminating Flakes, then that evidence is inadmissible in court.

The videos

The surveillance video first showed a man police believe to be Williams twice approach Jones’ home from the street before stopping, eyeing the residence, and then backing away. When he returned a third time, he went to the door and was allowed in.

Minutes later, a man police identified as Flakes came through the yard to Jones’ door, donning surgical gloves and pulling out a pistol as he waited to be let in. The first visitor investigators said was Williams opened the door while holding a handgun, let Flakes in and followed behind him.

In his 2019 interview with police, Williams acknowledged having a gun when he opened the door, but claimed the gun belonged to Jones, and he had it for protection, not knowing who was at the door.

The camera system soon was disconnected, after that, but Jones’ killers did not take the security system’s digital recorder, which retained the footage police found.

That footage showed the second man arriving at Jones’ home had an odd gait, lurching from side to side, and had a tattoo on his left hand. Anthony showed jurors a video of Flakes arriving at the jail, where he appeared to walk in that same manner, and a photograph depicting a tattoo on his left hand.

Jones was found dead around 6 a.m., hours after neighbors heard gunfire between 2:30 and 3 a.m. Witnesses testifying Tuesday recalled finding his body on the floor of his ransacked apartment. Police believe Williams and Flakes killed him to take cash and drugs.

The neighbors testified that Jones was well known in the area, where he dealt drugs in a “trap house” next door to a Mellon Street apartment complex called “the horseshoe” because of its design. People frequently congregated there to socialize, they said, including Williams and Flakes.

The suspects’ defense attorneys, Mike Garner for Flakes and Anthony Johnson for Williams, both have noted their clients’ presence in the area the night Jones died was not unusual, because they visited often.

The defense lawyers have said police don’t have sufficient evidence to convict the defendants, because investigators never found the .40-caliber and .45-caliber guns used to kill Jones, no other physical evidence that definitively puts the suspects in Jones’ home at the time of the slaying, and no witnesses to say they saw Williams and Flakes go into Jones’ home.

Both Williams, 37, and Flakes, 33, are being tried on charges of malice or intentional murder, felony murder for killing Jones while committing the felony of aggravated assault, and armed robbery for using firearms to take drugs and money.

While on trial in Jones’ death, Williams still faces a second pending murder case: He’s charged in the Nov. 16, 2017 slaying of Steve “Stevie” Phillips, 30, found shot through the back of the head on a cut-through trail between Winston Road and Benning Drive.

Phillips was the key witness in a murder case against Kevin Babe “Cali” Henderson, a gangster convicted in the Nov. 12, 2014, execution-style killing of Chad Herring.