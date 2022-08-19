Video recovered from misplaced Russian drone gives away Russian positions

The video shows the location of Russian equipment and even the faces of several of the occupiers

As reported, this intelligence was stored on a memory card that was re-moved from a drone lost by the Russian military.

The intelligence, in the form of video footage, allegedly has an overview of one of the bases Russian troops are using in occupied territory.

In addition to the defensive positions of the Russian Armed Forces, the placement of military equipment and even the faces of several soldiers are discernible.

"Thanks, you’ve blown your cover once again," the Ukrainian military commented on the released footage.

