Watch: Video released by Boise police shows scene before Zachary Snow fatal shooting

Videos released by the Boise Police Department on Wednesday showed scenes before two officers shot and killed 26-year-old Zachary Snow.

An Ada County Critical Incident Task Force investigation concluded that the two officers involved in the fatal shooting — Matt Jacobs, a 14-year veteran with BPD, and Clifton Snodderly, a BPD officer for four years — were “justified in their actions,” according to a news release from Boise police.

Snow was “threatening to jump off an overpass or building” on Oct. 27, police said, when officers found him in a parking lot near the intersection of South Capitol Boulevard and West Myrtle Street.

After attempting to contact the man, police said that two officers “perceived a threat” and shot him. In a follow-up news release, police called it a “deadly threat.” But Snow’s mother, Melissa Walton, told police prior to the shooting that her son was unarmed, she told the Idaho Statesman.

An edited video released by the police department showed four separate videos — one surveillance video from a nearby business and footage from three body cameras — of the two officers firing their weapons. Each video ends before showing Snow shot and injured.

Video appears to show that Snow pulled a hard black object from his rear waistband and “took a shooter’s stance, imitating that he had a gun,” police said. Officers fired their guns in self-defense, according to Boise police.

The object in Snow’s hand was a portable speaker, police said.

Snow died Oct. 30 at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, according to multiple news releases.