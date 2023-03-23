New video released in court shows moments a man shot at a Duquesne police officer

Last month, a Duquesne officer was responding to reports that a man opened fire on an uber driver when more shots rang out. The Duquesne officer became the 5th police officer shot in the Pittsburgh area this year.

Dashcam video was shown in court Thursday from the Uber driver’s car on February 22nd. The Uber driver said he just finished up a ride and pulled up to an intersection along Catherine Street when suddenly shots started.

The uber driver quickly got away and called 911. The car and driver were not hit. A 29-year-old Duquesne officer then showed up in an unmarked police cruiser looking for that shooter.

The officer testified that he pulled up several feet away from Shyheim Berry who investigators said was armed with a mini AK assault rifle.

The officer said he told Berry to drop his gun but then gunfire was exchanged. The officer was hit in the foot and Berry was hit in the leg.

Berry’s attorney and family said he was just defending himself.

“He thought he was being robbed. He thought he was under attack. He had no idea a police officer was the one firing at him,” said Casey White, Berry’s attorney.

“In a dark area, where there’s been violence, walking his dog,” said Dana, Berry’s Aunt. “I would think too someone was trying to hurt me.”

Channel 11 questioned Berry when he walked out of his preliminary hearing and said nothing.

Police found Berry hiding in the basement of an abandoned home and took him into custody.

Berry’s attorney tried to get the charges dropped but the judge decided to hold all charges for court including the criminal attempted homicide of a law enforcement officer.

“Unfortunately, the officer was shot and thankfully, it seems he will recover,” said White. “My client doesn’t have any malicious or ill will with law enforcement, he was simply at the wrong place at the wrong time.”

An additional charge was also added, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

