Video released of downtown Phoenix shooting that injured Scottsdale sergeant

The Scottsdale Police Department released a Critical Incident Briefing video Friday from a shooting that occurred Jan. 6 in Phoenix that left a Scottsdale sergeant injured and a suspect at large.

The suspect was found in Tempe and shot by police the next day.

Detectives from Scottsdale Police Department's Special Assignment Unit said an officer was attempting to serve a search warrant on 37-year-old Kenneth Hearne on the evening of Jan. 6 at an apartment in the area of First Avenue and Roosevelt Street in downtown Phoenix.

According to Sgt. Kevin Quon, a spokesperson for Scottsdale Police Department and the narrator in the briefing video, the search warrant was granted by a judge for the collection of DNA, forensic evidence and digital evidence relating to a sexual assault that occurred October 12, 2022, in Scottsdale at the San Marin Apartments. Hearne also had an arrest warrant out of the City of Mesa.

Detectives on the scene made contact at an apartment on the second floor of the complex with a woman and a child, who were safely removed, Quon said. A man can be seen on camera in the apartment and was later identified as Hearne.

"Come to the front door, hands up and empty," Scottsdale police yelled into the apartment, giving instructions to Hearne.

Hearne remained inside the apartment. A viewing device was tossed into the apartment before gunshots were fired, striking Sgt. Scott Galbraith.

A detective returned fire, and it was unknown at that time if Hearne was struck. Sgt. Galbraith was then transported to a hospital.

Galbraith is a supervisor with the Special Assignment Unit, a SWAT team that works on warrant services and arresting suspects or fugitives, according to Officer Aaron Bolin, a Scottsdale Police Department spokesperson.

Galbraith, who has been a police officer in Scottsdale for 19 years, was taken to a hospital with no life-threatening injuries. He has since been released from the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, according to Scottsdale police.

After the shooting, Hearne fled out of the second-story balcony, according to police. Officers from the Phoenix Police Department assisted Scottsdale officers in finding Hearne.

Hearne was found in Tempe the day following the shooting and was shot and killed by police after they reported that Hearne displayed a firearm.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Scottsdale police release video of sergeant shot in Phoenix shooting