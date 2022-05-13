Video released of ‘Flash’ star Ezra Miller’s arrest outside of Hawaii bar in March

A new video from Ezra Miller’s arrest in March has been made public after the "Flash" actor claimed to have been assaulted during the police encounter.

In the police body cam footage of the arrest, the 29-year-old actor, who identifies using they/them pronouns, is heard telling officers that they were assaulted while authorities attempted to place them in handcuffs following an incident that went down at a bar in Hawaii.

"I got assaulted and I started filming. Let me show you the video. I got assaulted in this bar, twice in a row. I film myself when I get assaulted for NFT crypto art," the "Flash" star says in the clip, before asking the police officers for their credentials.

"What's your name? What's your badge number? Tell me your name and your badge number. Full name! Full badge number!" Miller demands of authorities. "Don't touch me. Tell me your name and your badge number, now!"

Miller proceeds to ask police: "I'm being arrested for disorderly conduct?" to which an officer confirms that they are before Miller states, "I was assaulted. You understand that, right?"

Miller then attempts to give their side of what happened in the establishment, alleging to officers that "the guy at that bar declared himself as a Nazi," adding, "I have it on film, and he attacked me."

The actor presses in protest: "I claim my Ninth Amendment rights to not be unlawfully persecuted for a crime of no designation. Disorderly conduct means something I am un-guilty of," Miller is heard saying in the video.

"I claim my Fourth Amendment rights to not be searched and seized on no probable cause, that you will not be able to offer in a court of law. I claim my Fourth Amendment rights to not be searched and seized."

Ezra Miller was arrested on suspicion of assault in April. It was the second time the ‘Flash’ star had been arrested in Hawaii in recent weeks. Photo by Craig Barritt

The video continues as Miller also alleges that one of the officers involved in his arrest touched their private area during their pat down of Miller.

"Hey, you just touched my penis. Please don't do that," Miller said. "I'm transgender, non-binary, and I don't want to be searched by a man!"

Last month, the actor was arrested on suspicion of assault. It was the second time Miller had been arrested on the island in recent weeks. He pleaded no contest to the charge and was ordered to pay a fine of $500.

According to a news release from the Hawaii Police Department, Miller became irate after being asked to leave a get-together at a Big Island home and threw a chair, hitting a woman in the forehead.

"Miller began yelling obscenities and at one point grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke and later lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts," added the HPD. "The bar owner asked Miller to calm down several times."

Police said that the woman was treated for a half-inch cut on her forehead.

Authorities arrested Miller shortly after midnight on March 28, charging the actor with disorderly conduct and harassment, the Hawaii Police Department announced in a statement at the time.

A rep for Miller did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Fox News' Mariah Haas contributed to this report.