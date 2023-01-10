New video released in homicide of Lincoln man. Placer deputies asking for public’s help

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office released new video Tuesday showing four suspects wanted in connection to a homicide in Lincoln.

The surveillance camera video shows four men entering the home of Jimmy Wiedeman, 44, shortly before 1:30 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

Less than a minute after they entered, Wiedeman is shot multiple times and the suspects are seen running out the door. The men left in a white pickup truck, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The faces of the four men are difficult to see clearly in the video, but deputies are asking anyone who may recognize the men to contact the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Bryan Mattison directly at Bmattiso@placer.ca.gov. Tips can also be left anonymously by contacting Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357.

Information leading to an arrest is eligible for a $1,000 reward.