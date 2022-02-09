Video released: Internal probe clears Greenville deputies who shot, killed man in Simpsonville

A review of body camera footage of Greenville County deputies shooting and killing an armed man in a Simpsonville neighborhood following a domestic call on Dec. 26, 2021 has led to the deputies being cleared of wrongdoing.

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office released the footage to its YouTube channel on Wednesday, 45 days after the shooting, as part of its Critical Incident Community Briefing program. Sheriff Hobart Lewis said in the video that the deputies involved did not violate agency policy.

A State Law Enforcement Division investigation into the deputy shooting is ongoing.

Deputies received a 911 call around 8:36 p.m. from McCall Road in Simpsonville where investigators learned a man was suicidal and armed with a handgun.

Matthew David Snyder, 38, ran from McCall Road and was found in Standing Springs Estates between Twin Falls Road and Black Oak Court.

Greenville County deputies shot a man they said was armed in Simpsonville at Twin Falls Road and Black Oak Court, Dec. 26, 2021.

In a 911 call, two men and a woman were heard over the call. The was woman crying and Matthew David Snyder was telling her to "put the phone down or I will (expletive) pull this trigger" followed by more crying from the operator, according to the sheriff's office's video briefing.

Another man in the call told Snyder to "put the gun down, brother" before more screams were heard.

Man: "I love you, brother, do not do this."

Snyder: "That's it for me."

The man continued to plead with Snyder.

Deputies believed Snyder was in a domestic dispute in which he assaulted his wife and began threatening to harm himself, according to the video briefing.

Snyder was located behind a home in the woods when deputies began communicating with him.

In the video briefing, sheriff's office spokesperson Lt. Ryan Flood said Snyder pointed a gun at deputies and turned it onto himself at least once.

Negotiations lasted for an extended period of time.

Greenville County deputies and members of the SWAT team at the intersection where they shot a man they said was armed in Simpsonville, Dec. 26, 2021.

Snyder tells deputies to take the lights off of him, but deputies tell him they can't unless he puts the gun down and they can give him the help he needs, body camera video showed.

"Back up, you back up!" Snyder yelled at the deputies as they walked back from the wooded area. Snyder later fell down an embankment where he fired a shot and continuously told the deputies to "get back," the video showed.

Deputies continued to attempt to communicate with Snyder before he fired his gun and ran from the area.

Deputies search for Snyder for more than two hours. At one point, a Ring doorbell camera from a resident in Standing Springs Estates captured Snyder going to their front door at 10:12 p.m. Dec. 26, 2021.

At 10:14 p.m., deputies found Snyder approaching a patrol car attempting to enter, Flood said.

Body camera footage showed deputies pointing out that Snyder had a gun to his head.

Moments later, Snyder lifted the gun from his head and, fearing for their safety, deputies fired at Snyder, Flood said in the video briefing. Deputies and SWAT medics then came up to Snyder to provide medical care. He later died at a hospital.

Snyder did not have any prior criminal charges in South Carolina.

