Video released of July 10 Stratford Road shooting, chase

Jul. 20—QUINCY — The team investigating an officer-involved shooting on Stratford Road on July 10 has released a video of the incident.

The video released Wednesday by the Quincy Police Department, which is the lead agency investigating the incident, shows the initial contact between Grant County Sheriff's Deputy Tyson Voss and the suspect, Robert Gwinn

"Voss's body camera is activated as he attempts to stop Gwinn, who is traveling in a Nissan passenger vehicle," according to the QPD media release.

The incident occurred at about 1 p.m. July 10, according to earlier QPD media releases. Deputies were responding to arrest Gwinn on outstanding warrants after he had been located by a bail bond company from Spokane, earlier media releases said. Gwinn pulled into a driveway in the 8000 block of Stratford Road NE, and while Voss was stopping his car, Gwinn got out of his vehicle and fired multiple rounds at the patrol car.

"You can hear initial gunshots and Deputy Voss's reaction as he is being fired upon," the QPD's Wednesday media release said. "As Deputy Voss exits his patrol vehicle you can hear additional shots being fired at him, and then Deputy Voss fires his duty weapon at Gwinn."

Kyle Foreman, GSCO public information officer, wrote Wednesday in response to a Herald question that Gwinn was wounded in the shoulder.

Gwinn then climbed the fence into a nearby residence, first entering a shop and then the residence. Home surveillance video shows Gwinn firing one shot, according to the earlier QPD media posts.

Gwinn ran into the house, where an armed resident told him to leave. He stole keys to a vehicle, got into the vehicle and fled the scene.

Gwinn drove through a nearby field and was stopped by officers from the GCSO and Moses Lake Police Department.

"(Gwinn's) wound was obscured by injuries caused by the subsequent crash," Foreman wrote.

Gwinn was transported to Samaritan Hospital, and after his release was booked into the Grant County Jail on outstanding warrants and on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, first-degree burglary and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

"Investigators were able to locate a handgun that was suspected as being used by Gwinn in the Jeep he had taken while fleeing from law enforcement," the Wednesday QPD media release said. "The firearm located is a 9mm handgun and matches the one seen on home surveillance video of Gwinn carrying. Investigators also had collected 9mm casings at the scene of the initial shooting and inside the Nissan passenger vehicle Gwinn was initially contacted in."

The video has been posted to QPD's Facebook page at: https://bit.ly/QPD071022.