New video released of man charged with shooting fellow passenger on metro bus

KIRO 7 is continuing to follow a frightening story out of White Center. Back in October police said Miguel Dominguez got onto a metro bus, sat down next to Marcel Wagner, and shot him dead.

“Crime and violence is at an all-time high here in Seattle. It deserves better,” said a transit rider named Gary.

KIRO 7 recently obtained a new video of the shooting from the prosecutor’s office.

It shows a man wearing all black getting onto the bus. Authorities believe the man is Miguel Dominguez. Dominguez then walks to the back of the bus and sits down across from Marcel Wagner.

Next, the video shows Dominguez pulling out a gun, and pointing it at Wagner’s head. Officials said Dominguez shot Wagner five times, killing him.

“That’s why this youngster ended up losing his life because they’re not taking things seriously, they wait until after the fact,” Gary said.

The video then shows Dominguez trying to get off the bus after shooting at the back door.

“Prosecutors got this case from investigators and thought pretty clearly that this was a first-degree murder case and also an unlawful gun possession case and we charged that right away,” said Casey McNerthney with the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Dominguez is being held on $3 million bail.