Video released of officer shooting unarmed man in downtown Orlando

The Orlando Police Department on Wednesday released body camera footage showing an officer fatally shooting unarmed 26-year-old Derek Diaz in the heart of downtown on July 3.

The release comes days after a press conference where Diaz’s family members, joined by prominent civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, demanded the police department to release the full video of the shooting. They said the only information they had been given days after the shooting came from a press conference Orlando Chief Eric Smith held less than three hours after Diaz was killed.

The footage begins as three officers on bicycles are approaching Diaz’s car parked on Jefferson Street and North Orange Avenue, a few block west of Lake Eola Park. OPD on Wednesday identified the officer who shot Diaz as Jose Velez, who has been with the agency for three years.

“Yo, turn off the car. Turn it off,” Velez said, standing on the driver’s side. “It’s in your hand, right there.”

Diaz handed him two objects wrapped in tinfoil. It’s unclear what was inside.Smith said drugs were found at the scene but has not provided any other details. Diaz has a medical marijuana license to treat his anxiety, according to a lawyer in Crump’s office.

“My bad, my bad,” Diaz said with his hands on the steering wheel.

“Don’t move,” Velez said.

Another officer opened the driver’s side door. Diaz turned to the other side and opened the center console.

“Put your hands on the steering wheel, put your hands on the steering wheel,” Velez said. Diaz appeared to again reach toward the console. Then, Velez shot. It’s unclear how many shots were fired. Just hours after the shooting, Chief Smith said no gun was found in the car.

A separate angle from the officer on the passenger side shows a small item flying from the driver’s side window just before the shooting. A video released on social media by the police department said this object was “later identified as narcotics.”

“You guys good?” asked the officer on the passenger side. “Did you guys shoot?”

“Yeah, I did,” Velez said.

An ambulance passed by and one officer waived his flashlight at it, but it did not stop.

About 30 seconds passed before officers began rendering first aid. The officer who shot Diaz approached the car and grabbed Diaz by his wrists, pulling him off the bloody front seat. He told another officer he needed help. The other officer came and held his hand against Diaz’s arm. Diaz fell out of the car and onto the brick road.

Velez began doing chest compressions, saying “stay with me” and “breathe” as Diaz was moaning with each push of the officer’s hands. Velez was replaced by others who had showed up. They continued compressions and first aid.

Diaz, who was shot in the back, died less than two hours later in a hospital. He is the father of a 5-year-old girl.

Velez has been placed on paid administrative leave. OPD has asked the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to investigate the officer’s use of deadly force. Smith said the police department is going to conduct its own internal investigation.

When they first approached Diaz, the three officers were on proactive patrol, Smith said. The area where Diaz was parked, which is within three blocks of the courthouse, is a high-crime area where many guns have been recovered in recent months, the chief said in an initial press conference.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Smith said OPD has responded to 431 incidents at the intersection of Orange Avenue and Jefferson Street in the last 18 months.

In the same statement, Smith said, “Earlier this morning, the Orlando Police Department met with the Diaz family and their attorney to show them the body worn camera video before it was released publicly.”

“I express my sincere condolences to the Diaz family on the loss of their loved one,” Smith said. “We understand the need for answers.”

Natalie Jackson, an attorney for Crump Law, said the family was able to only view the footage one time and the police captain showing them the footage said he could not answer any of the family’s questions.

She also said the video shown to the family was a compilation of the three responding officer’s body camera footage, rather than each of their individual videos that were released to the public later Wednesday morning.

Going in the family had several questions they were hoping would be answered: How many times was he shot? What drugs, if any were found in the car? What led police to stop Diaz in the first place?

None of these questions were answered, said Jackson.

“The family is very upset,” she said.

ccann@orlandosentinel.com