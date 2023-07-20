Video released of officer's gun firing during St. John's Prep hoax

Jul. 20—DANVERS — Newly released security video footage shows the moment that a Danvers police officer accidentally shot his gun into the floor while responding to a swatting hoax at St. John's Prep on May 22.

As seen in the footage released by the Danvers Police Department last week, three officers enter a first-floor men's bathroom inside the campus' Benjamin Hall building while another waits outside in the hallway.

Danvers police received a call that an armed gunman was located in that bathroom shortly before 2 p.m. that day, and the school was placed on lockdown as emergency officials rushed to the scene.

In the video, the officers begin to exit the bathroom after a quick sweep of the room. At that point, an officer crossing through the doorway is seen tucking his firearm back into his holster — only for him to quickly hold it out with shock after it fired into the floor. Two other officers, including the one stationed in the hallway, can be seen moving back a step once the gun goes off.

The officer was later identified by Danvers officials as Detective Christopher Gaffney, an 11-year member of the force who has been a member of the department's Criminal Investigation Division since 2019. No one was injured.

In a statement released several days after the incident, Danvers officials said that Gaffney's index finger was extended along the side of the barrel of his gun while he was holstering it, which is consistent with his training. However, a piece of his equipment interfered with the holstering process and led to the gun going off, according to the statement.

Gaffney was not placed on administrative leave but was given a few days off, Town Manager Steve Bartha told The Salem News at the time.

The hoax calls are referred to as "swatting" because they prompt a response from a police "special weapons and tactical" or SWAT team.

St. John's Prep provided the footage of the gun firing to the Danvers Police Department in response to a formal request from the department, and as part of the investigation of the incident, the school said in a statement Monday.

The clip did not include any images of St. John's Prep students, staff or faculty.

"St. John's is committed to the privacy and safety of the members of our campus community, and does not release recordings to non-law enforcement parties," according to the St. John's Prep statement. "We are extraordinarily grateful for the efforts of law enforcement and associated agencies throughout this time."

While there was no gunman on campus, the sound of a shot fired sent students, faculty and staff into a panic. Not knowing the source, many fled the school as soon as the shot rang out. It also quickly escalated the law enforcement response to the scene.

Some students ran into the woods around the campus and a nearby neighborhood, and a witness told The Salem News that she saw about 20 students and a staff member running down the side of I-95 around the time of the incident.

Students were reunited with their families that afternoon, but many were visibly shaken from the ordeal.

"Our school community and the larger Danvers community has experienced tremendous collective trauma and we are working to promote healing and move forward," St. John's Prep's statement said.

