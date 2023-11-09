Video released of person of interest in fatal South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department released video of a man they recently named a person of interest in a fatal shooting in South Memphis Tuesday.

ORIGINAL STORY: Shooting in South Memphis leaves one dead

Just after noon, a man was shot and killed in the 700 block of Orange Avenue, just off South Parkway East.

A police source told WREG that the male victim, who was in his 30s, was wheelchair-bound after being paralyzed from a previous shooting.

Police released a video with images of a person of interest. Detectives say the man was seen just around the corner, walking away shortly after the deadly attack.

📲 Download the WREG App today and stay up to date with breaking news and weather.

📧 Sign up for WREG newsletters and have the latest top stories sent right to your inbox.

📡 See more breaking news, local news and weather from WREG.com for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Police believe he wasn’t only captured on camera, but someone likely saw the man as it happened in broad daylight. What really should have raised suspicion is he is said to have been carrying a long weapon.

The area has since been cleared, but police continue to investigate.

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.