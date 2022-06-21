New video released of person of interest in shooting that killed 2 teens

Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest after two teens were shot to death over the weekend.

Atlanta police responded to reports of a person shot at an apartment complex on Moury Ave. on Sunday at around 12:25 p.m.

They found two teenagers suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. Police have identified them as 18-year-old Nyriek Olds and 17-year-old Jamarquez McCrary.

On Tuesday, police released Ring camera video that shows a person running from the a building of the complex in broad daylight.

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the person of interest. Anyone with information on the person’s identity is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

Callers do not have to identify themselves to be eligible for a $2,000 reward for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.