New video released as police ask for help in investigation of shooting of 17-year-old

Sep. 8—Marietta police on Thursday released new video footage related to the fatal May 21 shooting of 17-year-old Grayson Green.

"The video shows numerous young adults leaving the area immediately after the conflict started," said Officer Chuck McPhilamy, Marietta Police Department spokesperson. "Based upon the location of the camera, investigators believe the party goers seen in this footage witnessed some or all of the incident."

Green, of Marietta, was found shot just inside the entrance to the Walton Village apartment complex at 1600 Roberta Drive after police responded to reports of gunshots and a large group of young adults.

Upon arrival around 10 p.m., police found partygoers were fleeing the scene. Green was on the ground with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was treated and taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"We believe that one or more of the people in the video may be able to help us solve the murder of Grayson Green," McPhilamy said.

In early August, MPD announced the reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Green's shooter had increased from $4,000 to $10,000.

Police ask anyone who can identify people in the video to please contact the department or send their names to the Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta via the group's tip line, 404-577-TIPS (8477).

Crime Stoppers allows tips or leads to be made anonymously. Anyone with information related to the shooting of Green is urged to call Crime Stoppers today.