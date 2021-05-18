Video released of police shooting Andrew Brown as prosecutor says his killing was justified

Graig Graziosi
·3 min read
North Carolina Deputy Shooting (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
North Carolina Deputy Shooting (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A district attorney in North Carolina said the police killing of Andrew Brown Jr was justified.

District Attorney Andrew Womble made the judgement on Tuesday after reviewing the results of a probe carried out by the state's Bureau of Investigation.

Mr Brown was shot and killed by Pasquotank County sheriff's deputies on 21 April while they were trying to serve him an arrest warrant.

Deputies claimed Mr Brown tried to ram them with his car, while the attorneys representing Mr Brown's family claim his hands were visible and that he had been ambushed by the police, but posed no threat to them when he was shot.

Police body camera footage showing the shooting was presented to the public on Tuesday during a press conference.

The video shows group of police officers arriving at Mr Brown's home in the back of a pickup truck before attempting to encircle his car and execute their warrant.

The officers quickly surround him with guns drawn, prompting Mr Brown to throw his car into reverse, after which he pulls forward and to his left in an attempt to escape.

The first shot fired at Mr Brown occurred while his car was in reverse and at least several feet away from the police.

Chance Lynch, the attorney representing Mr Brown's family, claimed there was no instance in which Mr Brown appeared to be threatening the lives of the deputies surrounding his car.

"At no point did we ever see Mr. Brown make contact with law enforcement," Lynch told reporters. "We were able to see where they possibly reached out to make contact to him, but we did not see any actions on Mr. Brown's part where he made contact with them or try to go in their direction. In fact, he did just the opposite."

Mr Lynch said there were so many shots fired at Mr Brown that he lost count of them.

"There were so many shots, that we found difficulty in counting the number of shots that his vehicle received. At some point, there was a final shot, where it appeared that at that final shot Mr. Brown lost control," he said.

The shooting spawned protests, with members of Mr Brown's family and those who oppose his death claiming the deputies' actions amounted to an "execution."

Bakari Sellers, an attorney representing Mr Brown's family, took to Twitter to condemn Mr Womble's judgement.

"#AndrewBrown was not using his vehicle as a weapon. The “contact” was minimal at best & initiated by officers. He was beyond law enforcement when multiple shots were fired, including kill shot to the back of head," he wrote.

Mr Sellers also pointed out that four the officers on the scene did not fire their weapons, suggesting they were not in fear for their lives.

The family's legal team have called on Mr Womble to be removed from the investigation, claiming the district attorney's connections to the Elizabeth County Sheriff's Office make an objective investigation impossible.

“Womble’s involvement would be a miscarriage of justice for Andrew Brown Jr., his family, and the people of Elizabeth City,” Mr Sellers said.

More follows ...

Read More

Bodycam footage shows South Carolina police repeatedly tasering Jamal Sutherland hours before he died

BLM activist says judge tried to hit her in his car

Marjorie Taylor Greene defends ‘abused’ Capitol rioters and Ashli Babbitt in House floor speech

Recommended Stories

  • District Attorney Clears Cops in Wild Video of Andrew Brown Fleeing Arrest

    YouTubeA North Carolina prosecutor on Tuesday said the police killing of Andrew Brown last month, “was justified” because he drove his car at the officers, even as the official showed video that painted a more complicated picture of the 42-year-old Black man attempting to flee.During a press conference in Elizabeth City, Pasquotank County District Attorney Andrew Womble said the seven officers who fired their guns at Brown on April 21 will not be prosecuted because they “reasonably believed that the deadly force was justified.” In new body-camera footage released on Tuesday, Brown can be seen driving away at one point as officers open fire. “Mr. Brown’s death, while tragic, was justified, because Mr. Brown’s actions caused three deputies with the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office to reasonably believe it was necessary to use deadly force to protect themselves and others,” Womble said, later stressing that the officers acted in “self-defense.”Body-Cam Footage Shows Andrew Brown Jr. ‘Ambushed’ by Police, Lawyers SayWomble’s conclusion comes at the end of the probe into the shooting conducted by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, which determined that officers came into the arrest with caution after a long drug-related investigation into Brown, who was a “known drug dealer.” Womble said that prior to the arrest, deputies had conducted controlled buys of heroin and cocaine from Brown.He added that the entire encounter, which began when officers got out of their pickup truck to when Brown was pulled from his car, lasted 44 seconds.The revelation comes just a week after new body-camera footage was shown to the Brown family and their legal team, which they said showed Pasquotank County sheriff’s deputies “standing on the pavement unloading their weapons” while Brown was trying to drive away. Lawyers for Brown’s family have previously asked Womble to recuse himself from the investigation because of his ties to the sheriff’s department and to ensure fairness and transparency.Outside the press conference in the Public Safety Building, dozens of protesters chanted “No Justice, No Peace!”Authorities say Brown was fatally shot at around 8:30 a.m. on April 21—the morning after the verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin for the death of George Floyd—while deputies were trying to execute an arrest and search warrant at his Elizabeth City home on felony drug charges.For the first time, Womble detailed the incident with unreleased body-camera footage, walking through how Brown “ignored commands” from law enforcement that eventually led to gunfire. Brown’s family members and their lawyers, who had already viewed the footage, have insisted that he was “ambushed by officers”—and have called the shooting “an execution.”Da in Elizabeth City calls Andrew Brown’s shooting justified. Here is the video. Caution: very extreme images, language. ⁦@newsobserver⁩ #AndrewBrownJr pic.twitter.com/KmoIR6eu77— Josh Shaffer (@joshshaffer08) May 18, 2021 “I want you to have a full, complete, and accurate view of what transpired that day,” Womble said of his decision to play clips of the more than two hours of body-camera footage that was recovered from the shooting.In photos and body-camera footage shown Tuesday, Brown can be seen behind the wheel of his car and holding a phone outside his Elizabeth City home. Womble said that Brown was attempting to flee and ignored demands from at least six deputies to exit his car. “Brown was holding his phone as sheriff’s deputies approached,” Womble said. “Brown threw his phone down and rapidly began to back his car away from the officers."In the video, a deputy can be seen putting his hands on the hood of the car while others shout to stop the vehicle. Womble said Brown then backed up the car before again moving forward toward the group of officers.“At this moment, Brown was driving directly toward” a deputy in front of him, Womble said. He added that due to the severity of the charges against Brown, officers “could not simply let him go, as has been suggested” and had to continue to engage him.‘Do Something’: Mourners Call for Justice at Andrew Brown Jr.’s FuneralWomble’s description of the shooting, however, directly contradicts what Brown’s lawyers claimed during a press conference last week after viewing the footage. Lawyer Chance Lynch, who viewed the footage last week, said the gunfire prompted Brown to “put the car in reverse, putting several feet, if not yards, away from the police, who were there” before he turned his steering wheel to the left to drive away.When asked about how fast Brown was driving during the incident, Womble insisted that speed does not matter because even a “stationary” car is deemed a threat during an arrest situation.“If the first shot is justified, the last shot is justified until the threat is extinguished,” Womble added.Lynch, however, insisted last week that his analysis of the body-camera footage concluded that Brown never made contact with deputies and that he was trying to leave the scene as officers were unloading their weapons.“We did not see any actions on Mr. Brown’s part that he made contact with them or tried to go in their direction. In fact, he did the opposite. While there was a group of law enforcement who were in front of him, he went in the opposite direction,” the lawyer said. Eventually, the bullets from the officers hit Brown in the head, which made him lose control of his car and hit a nearby tree. Womble said that after Brown was hit, deputies “immediately” began life-saving efforts.An autopsy conducted by the state concluded that Brown suffered two gunshot wounds: one in his arm and one in his head. Brown’s cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds. Womble added that the autopsy showed that Brown had a bag of crystal meth in his mouth.An independent autopsy of Brown, commissioned by his family’s lawyers, had a different take. It concluded that he sustained five gunshot wounds during the incident—including one “kill shot” at the back of his hand.Womble, however, insisted that Brown was the initial aggressor in this shooting and that the “facts clearly show officers used deadly force reasonably” and “only when a violent felon put their lives in danger.”“Brown threatened the life and safety of officers on the scene by driving recklessly and dangerously directly at the officers,” Womble said.When asked how he could “be so certain to know that the car was being used as a weapon,” Womble stressed Tuesday that there was no way for Brown to escape the incident unless he drove toward the deputies.Three of the seven officers—Investigator Daniel Meads, Deputy Sheriff II Robert Morgan, and Corp. Aaron Lewellyn—fired their weapons during the incident and are on administrative leave. The four other deputies—Lt. Steve Judd; Sgt. Michael Swindell; Sgt. Kendall Bishop; and Sgt. Joel Lunsford—were cleared after a follow-up investigation.North Carolina Judge Delays Public Release of Andrew Brown Jr. Shooting FootageWomble said that “no officer will be criminally charged” for Brown’s death and added that conclusion came after looking at the facts—and not “on public opinion.” The district attorney also addressed the complaints about the delay of the release of the body-camera footage and details about the case, stating that he refused to jeopardize the investigation for the demands of the “24-hour news cycle.” He added that he will not release the body-camera footage of the incident on Tuesday.Seemingly slamming the Brown family’s lawyers for what they claimed was on the body-camera footage, Womble said “there were falsehoods” made about what occurred during the shooting. He added that he has not spoken with the Brown family and did not inform them about his decision to not prosecute the officers involved in the shooting.The “relationship is strained to the point where it would not be feasible” to speak to them, Womble said.The shooting spurred immediate protests that only grew after officials released almost no details about Brown’s death for days. Brown’s death also marked the latest in a string of police killings across the country, including the slaying of 20-year-old Daunte Wright near Minneapolis and 16-year-old Ma’khia Bryan in Columbus, Ohio.The FBI has since opened a federal civil-rights investigation into the incident death and North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper called for a special prosecutor to be appointed “to help assure the community” and Brown’s family that a “decision on pursuing criminal charges is conducted without bias.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Elizabeth City councilman says footage shows deputy urinating outside Black funeral home

    Gabriel Adkins, an Elizabeth City councilman who is Black, has been vocal about Andrew Brown’s shooting by Pasquotank County deputies.

  • Kevin McCarthy rejects bipartisan Capitol riots commission after being accused of covering up for Trump

    House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy has come out against a bipartisan committee to investigate the Capitol insurrection, a proposal drafted by one of his GOP colleagues, as Republicans press for a broader investigation that includes investigating Black Lives Matter protests. “The renewed focus by Democrats to now stand up an additional commission ignores the political violence that has struck American cities, a Republican Congressional baseball practice, and, most recently, the deadly attack on Capitol Police on April 2, 2021,” Mr McCarthy said in a letter on Tuesday.

  • Defendant kills himself in courtroom after guilty verdict

    FBI confirms that it has opened investigation into shocking incident

  • Mike Pence tries to blame outbreak of violence in Israel on ‘power vacuum’ created by Biden

    Former vice president pens op-ed for conservative magazine

  • Lincoln Project launches new ad calling GOP disloyal to America

    Anti-Trump conservative group unveils new attack ad

  • Joel Greenberg’s lawyer teases ‘must see’ news coming around Matt Gaetz

    The attorney would not comment on whether he felt the congressman should be indicted

  • Trump sent bizarre secret memo after losing election urging Pentagon to immediately remove troops overseas

    Former president claims Biden able announce Afghanistan troop withdrawal because he ‘built train that couldn’t be stopped’

  • Jake Paul investigated for driving on protected turtle beach

    Puerto Rico sees turtle nesting and hatching season from February and August as the beaches attract several unique species including the leatherback.

  • Sony CEO apologises for PS5 nightmare as consoles set to restock this week

    Updated Playstation is rumoured to be rehitting shelves sooner than you think according to reports.

  • When Fighting Erupts Between Israel and Hamas, Charges of War Crimes Follow

    The Israeli missile that slammed into a Palestinian apartment exacted a shocking toll: eight children and two women, killed as they celebrated a major Muslim holiday, in one of the deadliest episodes of the war between Israel and Palestinian militants that has raged for nearly a week. Israel said a senior Hamas commander was the target of the Friday attack. Graphic video footage showed Palestinian medics stepping over rubble that included children’s toys and a Monopoly board game as they evacuated the bloodied victims from the pulverized building. The only survivor was an infant boy. “They weren’t holding weapons, they weren’t firing rockets, and they weren’t harming anyone,” said the boy’s father, Mohammed al-Hadidi, who was later seen on television holding his son’s small hand in a hospital. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “Oh, love,” he said to his son. Civilians are paying an especially high price in the latest bout of violence between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, raising urgent questions about how the laws of war apply to the conflagration: which military actions are legal, what war crimes are being committed and who, if anyone, will ever be held to account. Both sides appear to be violating those laws, experts said: Hamas has fired more than 3,000 rockets toward Israeli cities and towns, a clear war crime. And Israel, although it says it takes measures to avoid civilian casualties, has subjected Gaza to such an intense bombardment, killing families and flattening buildings, that it likely constitutes a disproportionate use of force — also a war crime. In the deadliest attack yet, Israeli airstrikes on buildings in Gaza City on Sunday killed at least 42 people, including 10 children, Palestinian officials said. No legal adjudication is possible in the heat of battle. But some facts are clear. Israeli airstrikes and artillery barrages on Gaza, an impoverished and densely packed enclave of 2 million people, have killed at least 197 Palestinians, including 92 women and children, between last Monday and Sunday evening, producing stark images of destruction that have reverberated around the world. In the other direction, Hamas missiles have rained over Israeli towns and cities, sowing fear and killing at least 10 Israeli residents, including two children — a greater toll than during the last war, in 2014, which lasted more than seven weeks. The latest victim, a 55-year-old man, died Saturday after missile shrapnel slammed through the door of his home in the Tel Aviv suburb of Ramat Gan. One Israeli soldier has also been killed. With neither side apparently capable of outright victory, the conflict seems locked in an endless loop of bloodshed. So the focus on civilian casualties has become more intense than ever as a proxy for the moral high ground in a seemingly unwinnable war. “The narrative around civilian casualties takes on a bigger importance than normal, perhaps even bigger than the numbers, because it goes to the moral legitimacy of the two sides,” said Dapo Akande, a professor of public international law at the Blavatnik School of Government at the University of Oxford. The calculus of the war is brutal. Although Hamas fires unguided missiles at Israeli cities at a blistering rate, sometimes more than 100 at once, the vast majority are either intercepted by Israel’s Iron Dome defense system or fall short inside Gaza, resulting in a relatively low death toll. Israel sometimes warns Gaza residents to evacuate before an airstrike, and it says it has called off strikes to avoid civilian casualties. But its use of artillery and airstrikes to pound such a confined area, packed with poorly protected people, has led to a death toll 20 times as high as that caused by Hamas, and wounded 1,235 more. Israeli warplanes have also destroyed four high-rise buildings in Gaza that it said were used by Hamas. But those buildings also contained homes and the offices of local and international news media organizations, inflicting enormous economic damage. It may not look it, but there are rules to govern the carnage. The laws of war — a collection of international treaties and unwritten laws, also known as international humanitarian law — govern the behavior of combatants. The killing of civilians is not, of itself, illegal. But combatants must abide by widely accepted principles, Akande said. Most importantly, they must discriminate between civilian and military targets, he said. After that, they must weigh the military advantage gained from any potential strike against the damage to civilians that it will cause. And when they attack, combatants must take all reasonable precautions to limit any civilian damage, he added. Unsurprisingly, applying those principles in a place like Gaza is a highly contentious affair. Israeli officials say they are forced to strike homes and offices because that is where Hamas militants live and fight, using civilians as human shields. Hamas is responsible for civilian casualties inflicted during those strikes, Israeli officials say, because it fires rockets close to schools, offices and homes. In a statement about the attack Friday that killed 10 family members, the Israel Defense Forces said it had “attacked a number of Hamas terror organization senior officials, in an apartment used as terror infrastructure in the area of the Al-Shati refugee camp.” Neighbors of the family, though, said no Hamas official was present at the time of the attack. Human rights groups, however, say that Israel routinely pushes the boundaries of what might be considered proportionate military force and that it has frequently breached the laws of war. “There’s been an utter disregard for civilian life that stems from the decades of impunity,” said Omar Shakir, Israel director for Human Rights Watch. Shakir and others said Israel’s staunch alliance with the United States, which gives the country $3.8 billion in military aid every year and offers reflexive diplomatic support, has shielded its actions from serious international censure for decades, emboldening it to commit abuses against Palestinians. On Saturday, President Joe Biden again asserted his “strong support for Israel’s right to defend itself.” The top prosecutor with the International Criminal Court, which in February announced an investigation into possible war crimes by both Hamas and Israeli soldiers, warned Friday that both sides in the current conflict could be subjects of future prosecutions. “These are events that we are looking at very seriously,” the prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, told the Reuters news agency. But the criminal court, which Israel and the United States do not recognize, faces a host of political and logistical obstacles, and it could be years before any Israeli or Palestinian is put on trial — if ever. Other bodies have adjudicated on previous rounds of fighting. In a report published last year, Human Rights Watch said Israel appeared to violate the laws of war when it killed 11 civilians during a flare-up in Gaza in November 2019. Palestinian militants, who fired hundreds of rockets into Israel at that time, also violated the laws of war, the report said. A spokesperson for the Israeli armed forces, Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus, did not respond to several requests for comment for this article. But Lior Haiat, a spokesperson for Israel’s foreign ministry, said that his country did everything possible to minimize civilian casualties and that the true culprit was Hamas. “Every one of those missiles that are being launched from the Gaza Strip to Israel is actually a terror attack,” Haiat said. “But not only that — every one of those missiles is also a war crime.” In 2018, Israel’s defense minister then, Avigdor Lieberman, said, “The IDF is the most moral army in the world.” Some Israeli soldiers disagree. A scathing report by Breaking the Silence, an organization of leftist combat veterans, into the conduct of Israel’s army during its last major war against Hamas in 2014 accused the military of operating a “lenient open-fire policy” in Gaza. It said Israeli commanders had called for “brutal and unethical” actions there and encouraged soldiers to behave aggressively toward Palestinian civilians. The group’s executive director, Avner Gvaryahu, said that the Israeli military did not intentionally set out to kill civilians but that it routinely uses disproportionate force. He pointed to the use of artillery in recent days to hit targets with munitions that can kill anyone in a radius of up to 150 meters, or almost 500 feet. “It speaks volumes to the fact that we are not doing everything in our power to prevent civilian casualties,” Gvaryahu said. Others push back on Israel’s insistence that Hamas is to blame for the civilian casualties because it operates from residential areas. In a densely populated place like Gaza, “there is almost no way to fight from it without exposing civilians to danger,” said Nathan Thrall, author of a book on Israel and the Palestinians. Thrall noted that the headquarters of the Israel Defense Forces was in a residential part of Tel Aviv, beside a hospital and an art museum. Human rights researchers say Hamas strictly controls information about civilian deaths in Gaza to hide its losses and failures. Although the casualty list provided by the local Ministry of Health — the source for the figure of 197 deaths over the past six days — is generally accurate, they say, Hamas will not say how many of the dead are militants or were killed by Hamas missiles that fell short and exploded inside Gaza. But others have found evidence. During the fighting in 2019, Human Rights Watch reported, at least two Palestinian rockets landed inside Gaza, killing one civilian and injuring 16 others. Perhaps the greatest tragedy about civilian deaths, said Adil Haque, a professor at Rutgers Law School specializing in international law and armed conflict, is that they have become a way for belligerents to show their strength before inevitably agreeing to yet another cease-fire. “Civilians are trapped between two sides,” he said. “Hamas wants to show it can survive the Israeli onslaught, and Israel wants to show that it is the stronger party. “Both sides are able to stop if they want,” he added. “But neither is willing to stop first.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Gas Boilers: What are heat pumps and how much do they cost?

    No new gas boilers should be sold from 2025 according to the the International Energy Agency.

  • Former Navy pilot reveals daily sightings of UFOs that defy physics

    Report on unidentified aerial phenomena to be delivered to Senate next month

  • The new Miss Universe believes it's her duty to let young girls know that she's not perfect

    "Our duty is to let the girls watching us know that we are not perfect," Miss Universe Andrea Meza told Insider. "That we are just like them."

  • US airlines may start weighing passengers

    Passengers could be asked to step on the scales at the boarding gate, as federal aviation authority gets ahead of obesity figures

  • Nigel Farage lashes out at hoaxers trying to ruin his US tour by booking fake tickets

    People have been booking tickets for the former Ukip leader’s speaking tour with no intention of attending

  • Will COVID-19 vaccine boosters be needed? What about variants?

    With so much misinformation out there, WBAL-TV and Hearst Television want to get you the answers you need to make an informed decision. WBAL-TV 11 News has collected more than 100 questions from our viewers about the vaccine. We took your questions to Dr. Matthew Laurens, a vaccine researcher at the University of Maryland School of Medicine.

  • Americans are returning to the skies in record numbers, with more than 1.8 million people passing through TSA checkpoints for the first time since the pandemic began

    The number of travelers to pass through TSA checkpoints hit a new high since last year, signaling Americans are eager to return to travel.

  • Do COVID-19 vaccine antibodies decrease over time?

    A Massachusetts frontline health care worker who was vaccinated at the beginning of 2021 wonders if there has been any evidence of a decrease in COVID-19 antibodies as seen in vaccine trials.

  • New Zealand to play Fiji, Tonga in July internationals

    New Zealand Rugby has confirmed the All Blacks will play Fiji twice and Tonga once in July internationals. The All Blacks were due to play two tests against Italy and one against Fiji, but Italy withdrew because of concerns about traveling during the coronavirus pandemic. The test against Tonga will be played at Auckland’s Mount Smart Stadium on July 3 and will be preceded by a match between New Zealand Maori and Samoa.