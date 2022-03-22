Video released showing Richland Co. deputy fatally shooting man, along with 911 call

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department on Tuesday released a 911 call and video showing a deputy fatally shooting a Black man.

In the 911 call, a woman tells a dispatcher to send deputies to a home on Heyward Brockington Road because a man has a knife and is assaulting her relatives.

Richland County Deputy Zachary Hentz, who is white, shot 34-year-old Irvin Moorer Charley on Saturday after responding to a call about Moorer Charley assaulting family members and wielding a weapon, the department has said.

The department said it “is releasing a dash cam video and 911 call to be completely transparent with the community and in an effort to provide clarity to misstatements that this was a mental health call for service.”

Sheriff Leon Lott has said Hentz was acting to defend himself from a combative and armed person. Lott said Tuesday that in the 5th Circuit Solicitor’s Office preliminary review of the shooting there was no wrongdoing by Hentz.

The S.C. Black Activist Coalition has been offering their perspective on the shooting, saying that Hentz was overly aggressive and that Moorer Charley was known to be mentally ill.

The family of Moorer Charley has asked for a new investigation into the shooting by a state agents.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.