VIDEO RELEASED: St. Johns deputies still searching for suspects involved in I-95 shooting

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for suspects in a shooting incident on Interstate 95 that happened on Monday.

SJSO said that a male driver was struck by gunfire and crashed into the center guard rail of the highway. Also, a female passenger was injured by broken glass. Both victims were transported to area hospitals.

According to SJSO, this is still an active investigation and Major Crimes Unit detectives are asking for help from the public.

Based on witness interviews, the suspects are described as four Black or Hispanic males wearing masks.

The victims do not reside in St. Johns County and there is no evidence at this time to suggest the suspects have any ties to St. Johns County. Additionally, there is no evidence indicating this incident was related to road rage, SJSO said.

If you have information about this vehicle or any other information related to this investigation, please contact: Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-8477 or p3tips.com (you may be eligible for a $5,000 reward) SJSO direct at 904-824-8304.

