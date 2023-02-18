Video released of suspect in Phoenix teacher's fatal shooting

A monetary reward has been set up for information leading to an arrest in the November shooting death of a high school teacher walking his dog in Phoenix as police on Saturday released crime scene video and an image of the suspect.

David Denogean, 22, was walking his dog Evie when he was shot and killed around 6:12 p.m. Nov. 25 by an unknown assailant at the parking lot entrance of Feeney’s Restaurant & Bar, located at 6314 N. 12th Street.

The man responsible fled, but not before being captured on surveillance video.

Part of the video shows a man, described by police as white or Hispanic, in a dark, short-sleeved top and dark slacks, rushing past Denogean and his dog as the suspect then turns to face the victim and pulls what appears to be a firearm.

A still released by police shows the suspect at a closer range.

Deongean had been a substitute teacher teaching English as a second language for two years at Camelback High School where he also coached track and field.

Fellow track and field coach Tori Anderson described Denogean as "kind and good-natured and friendly and supportive" in an interview with The Arizona Republic.

A $2,000 reward in the case was announced Saturday through the Silent Witness program.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish. Anonymous tips may also be made at silentwitness.org.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Video released of suspect in fatal shooting of Phoenix teacher