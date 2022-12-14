Video released of suspect wanted in Gwinnett County correctional officer’s shooting death

Gwinnett County Police released surveillance video of the person they believe shot and killed a corrections officer Tuesday morning.

Just before 6:30 a.m., officers were called to the Correctional Complex at 750 Hi Hope Road in Lawrenceville for a person-shot call.

Once officers arrived, they found the victim later identified as Scott Riner,59, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Investigators believe the suspect and Riner got into a confrontation before the shooting.

Riner’s co-workers found him shot in the parking lot outside the facility, according to police.

Surveillance video shows the suspect in the parking lot before walking away.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones was at the facility Tuesday, where work-release residents shared kind words about Riner.

The residents who are housed at the facility but allowed to leave for work said Riner treated them with respect and didn’t judge them or look down on them.

“In my opinion, he was a cool officer,” Santino Cole said. “He didn’t cause no one problems. He was an outstanding guy. He spoke, said ‘Good morning. How y’all doing?’” Cole said he was really sad to lose Riner.

Sgt. Jennifer Richter said officers are still going step by step looking for evidence, but they are doing it with heavy hearts.

“Any time we lose one of our own, it’s extremely difficult,” Richter said.

Riner was with the Correctional Complex for over 10 years.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. Authorities said they are particularly interested in people who may have dashcam footage from the area.

