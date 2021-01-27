Video resurfaces of Marjorie Taylor Greene harassing Parkland survivor

In a video that was recorded before she was a member of Congress, Marjorie Taylor Greene can be seen harassing David Hogg, a survivor of the Parkland school shooting.

Video Transcript

MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE: David, why are you supporting the red flag laws? If Scott Peterson, the resource officer at Parkland, had done his job, then Nicholas Cruz wouldn't have killed anybody in your high school, or at least protected them. Why are you supporting red flag gun laws that attack our Second Amendment rights? And why are you using kids as a barrier? Do you not know how to defend your stance?

Look, I'm an American citizen. I'm a gun owner. I have a concealed carry permit. I carry a gun for protection for myself. And you are using your lobby and the money behind it and the kids to try to take away my Second Amendment rights. You don't have anything to say for yourself.

Can't defend your stance? How did you get over 30 appointments with senators? How'd you do that? How did you get major press coverage on this issue? And how did you get kids? Why do you use kids?

Why kids? If school zones were protected with security guards with guns, there would be no mass shootings at schools. You know that? The best way to stop a bad guy with a gun is with a good guy with a gun. But yet, you're attacking our Second Amendment. And you have nothing to say. No words.

So I'm walking. He's got nothing to say. Sad. He has nothing to say because there really isn't anything to say, you guys. He has nothing to say because he's paid to do this. He has the Walk Away March, he's got the Women's March. And they're funding all of this. Every Town Gun USA , they're funding all this stuff.

That was David Hogg right there. David, we saw him inside the Senate building. He had 30 appointments, where he went around and got to talk to senators. I got to talk to none. None. He had media coverage all over the place. I had zero.

Guess what? I'm a gun owner. I'm an American citizen. And I have nothing. But this guy, with his George Soros funding and his major liberal funding, has got everything. I want you to think about that. That's where we are. And he's a coward. He can't say one word because he can't defend his stance.