Video reveals at least 6 shots fired in incident that led to East Grand Forks man's death

Jan. 25—POLK COUNTY, Minn. — At least six shots were fired during a

deadly Jan. 9 interaction

between law enforcement and a rural East Grand Forks man who was wanted for alleged bond violations and failure to appear in court.

Lucas Paul Gilbertson, 42,

died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds

he sustained during the incident. Though the circumstances surrounding the shooting itself remain largely unclear, some details — including the approximate number of shots fired — became available when four body camera videos were released to the public on Tuesday, Jan. 23.

The names of all officers involved — aside from two who were undercover, one of whom was the shooter — also have been released. Minnesota law protects undercover officers' identities. Unless the shooter is charged with a crime, it's likely his name will remain undisclosed until the end of his undercover career — or even longer, if there is a perceived threat to his safety or an active investigation.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office released footage recorded by Deputy Kyle Olson and Investigator Tom Brault. Investigations Sgt. Nathan Rasch was also on scene, but he doesn't typically wear a body camera unless he's "actively going to (a) call in progress," Sheriff James Tadman told the Herald.

The call hadn't reached that status upon Rasch's arrival, but "escalated rapidly," Tadman said. Tadman also said Rasch was with Olson — who was wearing a body camera — throughout the incident.

The East Grand Forks Police Department released footage recorded by Officer John Grabanski. The two undercover officers were not wearing body cameras, which is standard, EGFPD Chief Michael Hedlund previously told the Herald.

When asked whether it was common for undercover officers to serve arrest warrants, Hedlund told the Herald it depends on the situation and declined to comment further due to the ongoing investigation.

The video footage shows that Olson appears to be the first to interact with Gilbertson's mother shortly before noon on Jan. 9, at her Rhinehart Township residence. He is shown knocking on the woman's door and asking if Gilbertson is inside. Officers suspected he was there because Pine to Prairie Drug Task Force members received a tip from a confidential informant, according to an EGFPD statement.

In the video, the woman at the door first says Gilbertson is not there, then says she doesn't want to say whether he is. Olson asks whether she's aware Gilbertson has an active warrant for his arrest; she says she is.

Finally, the woman asks for five minutes and returns inside. During that time, officers say they hear yelling inside the home. Olson knocks again, approximately 10 minutes into the video, and there's a somewhat inaudible response from the woman.

"She's on her phone with the lawyer, she said," Olson tells other officers through his handheld radio.

Olson walks away from the residence. In the time between Olson's first and second video, Grabanski is in a seemingly unmarked vehicle with another officer, discussing the situation.

"You see they got plainclothes in the woods here, too?" the other officer asks.

Grabanski says he didn't see them. Both men agree there must be somebody on the road north of the residence.

"I hate this waiting thing," Grabanski says.

"That's what happened last time, is he just (redacted) started barricading and planning," the other officer says.

"Yep," Grabanski answers. "I just hope he doesn't have a (redacted) gun or something."

"He had a knife he was playing with when we were going to go get him," the other officer says, likely speaking of a previous attempt to arrest Gilbertson. "... He just kept (redacted) flipping it open and closed, open and closed, just waiting for us to come up."

Grabanski can be heard saying he will shut "this" off. His hand partially obscures the body camera, then the video is muted. His recording remains muted for the remainder of the released footage.

The second clip from Olson is much shorter, and begins with him running toward the residence. The body camera announces that video recording has started, implying this is a second, separate video.

Someone — or possibly more than one person — is heard saying "he" has a gun. The questions that follow — "where is this information coming from?" and "who said he's got a gun?" — go unanswered or, at least, the answers are not included in what was released to the public on Tuesday.

At one point, an intentionally obscured person — Gilbertson — comes outside through a back entrance. Law enforcement announces that he's outside and tells him to put his hands up. Gilbertson flees toward the front of the residence and returns inside.

Within about a minute, Olson calls out.

"He's throwing stuff out the window," he says, immediately followed by, "shots fired."

In reviewing both Olson and Brault's body camera footage, six separate shots can be heard.

As officers are discussing whether to enter the residence, Olson tells Rasch, "there was still gunfire after he threw that out."

The item Gilbertson reportedly threw out the window was later confirmed to be a gun. It's unclear whether Gilbertson had any weapons that were not thrown out the window, and it's unclear if any of the gunshots were fired by Gilbertson.

It was later confirmed that one of the undercover officers tased Gilbertson and shot him multiple times, but the exact number of times has not been released.

There is no body camera footage from inside the residence when the shooting took place.

When other officers enter the home, they find Gilbertson on the floor — seemingly facedown, though much of this portion of officers' body camera footage is intentionally obscured for privacy and security reasons.

One officer yells at Gilbertson to "stop resisting." Gilbertson's legs appear to be moving. A thump is heard, but it's unclear what the source of the sound was.

Officers are instructed to get a medical kit and call an ambulance. Brault goes to retrieve the gun thrown out the window. All footage appears to end around the same time, though only Grabanski's video has timestamps. He is not in the residence for most of the aftermath; instead, he is leading Gilbertson's mother and another person — whose face is intentionally obscured because he declined to have his information released, Hedlund told the Herald — to be seated in the back of two separate law enforcement vehicles.

At 12:27 p.m., as Grabanski enters the residence, his video footage becomes completely pixelated. The video, still muted, ends nearly four minutes later.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the shooting. A complete investigation typically takes around two months. The findings will be shared with the Polk County state's attorney's office, where it will be decided whether the shooter's actions were justified, or if legal action will be taken.