New video reveals moments before 22-year-old fatally gunned down. Culprits haven’t been found

More than three months after a 22-year-old was fatally shot in a possible gambling incident gone wrong, police still haven’t identified two suspects who are still on the run. Newly released surveillance video shows the moments before the shooting, and police are hoping it leads to an arrest.

In the early hours of Sept. 2, Allie Cadet was shot and left in some bushes in the vicinity of 2300 NW 16th Court, Fort Lauderdale police said. Fire Rescue took Cadet to Broward Health Medical Center, where he died.

Initially, it wasn’t clear what led to the shooting, but detectives say the preliminary investigation revealed Cadet might have been gambling with a group of men.

In the new video, Cadet is talking to the two unidentified suspects before one suddenly shoots him. The men then took his money, police said.

The shooter is a tall, thin man wearing a black hoodie, gray pants and black slides. The second suspect is a tall, thin man wearing a black hoodie, green pants with white stripes and tan slides.

Anyone who might have witnessed the crime or has information about it is asked to call Detective Jennifer Saint Jean at 954-828-5570. Information can be given anonymously by calling Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.