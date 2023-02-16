A Video Of Rihanna's Super Bowl Backup Dancers Running Across The Field Is Now A Viral Meme, And It's Seriously Too Good

Good Morning America

With awards season in full swing, actress Sarah Michelle Gellar is lobbying for her friend, actor Brendan Fraser, whom she says deserves all of them. Earlier this week, the "Do Revenge" star honored Fraser at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival with the festival's American Riviera Award for outstanding achievement in film. Gellar took to Instagram to share photos of the two of them on the red carpet and wrote in the caption, "I had the greatest privilege to give my dear friend Brendan Fraser his @officialsbiff American Riviera Award."