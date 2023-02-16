A Video Of Rihanna's Super Bowl Backup Dancers Running Across The Field Is Now A Viral Meme, And It's Seriously Too Good
The best part of the game, tbh. 🏈
The best part of the game, tbh. 🏈
Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira announced they are expecting their first child together, weeks after their wedding in January. This is Anthony's seventh child.
'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Jen Shah received a 6.5 year sentence in her fraud case. All about her legal battle, arrest, prison time, and sentencing.
With awards season in full swing, actress Sarah Michelle Gellar is lobbying for her friend, actor Brendan Fraser, whom she says deserves all of them. Earlier this week, the "Do Revenge" star honored Fraser at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival with the festival's American Riviera Award for outstanding achievement in film. Gellar took to Instagram to share photos of the two of them on the red carpet and wrote in the caption, "I had the greatest privilege to give my dear friend Brendan Fraser his @officialsbiff American Riviera Award."
Kable credits the Oakland County Sheriff's Office and federal authorities - for staying on the case. Sue Howson is facing charges of fleeing the scene of an accident causing death, as well as fleeing the country.
Hello, duck face and square tips.
A hazmat situation in Arizona prompted an "extensive" closure of Interstate 10 after a commercial truck tanker overturned, spilling nitric acid.
Here are some of the weirdest and coolest luxury cars available in China that aren't available in the U.S., some of which come from Detroit automakers.
Bieniemy could leave the Chiefs after four years as OC and two Super Bowl titles.
Russian military industrial production is impeded and becoming one of Russia’s critical weaknesses, not meeting the Russian military’s demand for the invading troops in Ukraine, the UK’s Ministry of Defense wrote on Twitter on Feb. 15.
A Thai-American woman living in Michigan who fled to Thailand after allegedly being involved in a hit-and-run accident that killed a college student has agreed to return to the United States to face charges, police said Wednesday. Tubtim “Sue” Howson, 57, allegedly struck Michigan State University student Benjamin Kable, 22, shortly before dawn on Jan. 1, and according to U.S. authorities, flew to Thailand on a one-way ticket on Jan. 3. The accident took place in Oakland County, Michigan.
"Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" is taking audiences back into the Quantum Realm. Here's what to remember before watching the sequel.
The National Resources Conservation reported that “deep snowpack in California, the Great Basin and Colorado River Basin continues to grow.”
The Die Hard actor was previously diagnosed with aphasia, his family revealed in March 2022
The comic promised to keep triggering the Fox News host.
Elizabeth Hurley rocked a totally nude look, with sculpted legs and butt in a new Instagram photo. She is a big proponent of found fitness and enjoys gardening.
John Legend shared the first family photo with Chrissy Teigen and their three kids after they welcomed baby girl Esti in January.
Chelsea Handler eviscerated Tucker Carlson and Ben Shapiro on social media after they mocked her for being a “childless woman.” The beef among the TV personalities started on Valentine’s Day when Handler posted a playful comedy video about the “day in the life of a childless woman.” Carlson was apparently so triggered by the video […]
Sam Smith sat in the front row at boyfriend Christian Cowan's show, alongside Lil Nas X, Teyana Taylor and Orville Peck.
"No makeup, no editing, no filters... Just me."
The supermodel showed off her moves alongside choreographer and friend Justin Neto