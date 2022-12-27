VIDEO: Riverside police asking for help identifying robbery suspect

The Riverside Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a robbery suspect.

On Dec. 21 at 10:18 p.m., the Sunoco Gas station located at 2100 Brandt Pike was robbed at gun point by a man, according to Riverside police.

He was described by the clerk as being around 20 to 25-years-old, police said.

Police released surveillance video of the robbery.

If you recognize the suspect, you can contact the City of Riverside Police at 937-233-1801 or 233-2080 or via email at police@riversideoh.gov







