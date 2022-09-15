VIDEO: Robber in Ghostface masks uses assault rifle to hold up Queens smoke shop with two other gunmen

A crook wearing a Ghostface mask and toting an assault rifle charged into a Queens smoke shop with two other gunmen and stole $3,000 from frightened workers and customers, police said Thursday.

Startling surveillance video released by the NYPD shows the trio all jumping out of the backseat of a Mazda3 black sedan and running inside Briana’s World Inc. on 109th Ave. near Liberty Ave. in Ozone Park at 4:55 p.m. Wednesday,

The gunmen in the Ghostface mask, popularized by the hit horror flick “Scream,” entered first with his rifle drawn. His two accomplices, both wearing darks ski masks and carrying handguns, quickly followed.

Ghostface pointed his rifle at the seven workers and customers inside while his accomplices took their valuables and ransacked the register, the video shows. The victims can be seen in the video with their hands up, with one customer down on his knees.

The crooks ran off with cellphones stolen from two customers and two workers and $3,000 snatched from the cash register. They were picked up by a getaway driver in the same car they arrived in.

Nobody was hurt during the heist. No arrests have been made.

Cops are asking the public’s help identifying the crooks and tracking them down.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.