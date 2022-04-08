VIDEO: Robbers jump man in Brooklyn, hit him with bottle

A pair of robbers ambushed a man as he walked along a Brooklyn street, beating him and clobbering him with a glass bottle in a caught-on-video attack, cops said Thursday.

The 28-year-old victim was busy with his cell phone while slowly walking on the sidewalk at 67th St. and 15th Ave. in Bensonhurst about 4:15 a.m. Monday when one of the robbers grabbed him from behind and started punching him.

The duo kicked him, dragged him to the curb and hit him with a bottle as they took his phone and about $100, cops said. They then fled on 67th St. toward 14th Ave.

Medics took the victim to Maimonides Medical Center in stable condition, cops said.

Police released video of the attack Thursday, and are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.