Video of Rochester cop cuffing Black EMT becomes high profile case for PAB

The video of a Rochester police officer placing an emergency medical technician into handcuffs will be the first widely publicized instance of possible police misconduct to come under investigation by the Police Accountability Board.

The incident, first reported by WHEC-TV (Channel 10), circulated widely on social media last week and sparked significant blowback for the officer's actions. The officer, who has not been identified by the police, is now on administrative leave as the police launch their own internal investigation.

According to the WHEC report: "The investigator’s car was parked in the (Strong Memorial Hospital) ambulance bay in front of the emergency room when an EMT hit it while opening her door to unload a patient. Sources tell News10NBC that the investigator insisted on getting her identification, she insisted on bringing the patient inside first."

As the video showed, the officer burst into the emergency room area, handcuffing the EMT. A supervisor intervened later, and the woman was not charged.

The PAB is also investigating the incident.

Amid internal personnel issues and criticism about its failure to investigate complaints in its first year − the PAB said it was slowed by a lack of software and difficulty collaborating with the police − the PAB has now been accepting complaints for nearly a month. This is the first investigation for the board in which the allegations of misconduct have been highly publicized, attracting media well beyond the region.

"The Police Accountability Board has been made aware of an incident involving a Rochester police officer that occurred recently at Strong Hospital. We are in the process of reviewing the information," the PAB said in a statement. "Incidents like this, along with the nearly 100 additional reports the PAB received since opening our doors, continue to highlight the need for independent investigations into allegations of police misconduct."

Monroe Ambulance, where the EMT works, also issued a statement, commending Police Chief David Smith and Mayor Malik Evans for the city's initial actions.

"It is my opinion that the manifestation of this altercation is not representative of the values of the Rochester Police Department and certainly not that of leadership thereof," Chris Dewey, Monroe Ambulance's chief information officer, said in the statement.

"While we (Monroe leadership) have concluded that our patient care provider had not conducted herself in a manner misrepresenting the value or our organization, we are respectful of due process by RPD leadership into the investigation of this event," the statement also said.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Rochester NY cop handcuffing Black EMT investigated by PAB