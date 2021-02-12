New video: Rochester, New York, police officer told pepper-sprayed girl that 'You did it to yourself, hun'

A New York police officer told a 9-year-old girl who was pepper-sprayed by officers in a now-infamous incident that "You did it to yourself, hun," according to new police body camera footage released Thursday.

The city released more police body-worn camera footage showing the distraught and dismayed Black girl on Jan. 29, taken to the ground, handcuffed, and then put in the back of a Rochester Police Department police vehicle as she is pepper sprayed and calls out repeatedly for her father.

The incident has garnered international attention, sparked local protests, and emboldened activists and community members to call for immediate police reform. In response, the department suspended one officer with pay and placed two others on administrative leave.

Newly-released footage shows the child struggling in the back of the police vehicle as the pepper spray runs from her eyes and into her mouth. The girl, whom her mother said was making threats to harm herself and her mother, is in the back of the vehicle while police await the arrival of an ambulance.

A Rochester police officer shakes up her pepper spray canister and ultimately drops it right before another officer sprays the irritant into the face of a distraught 9-year-old girl on Harris Street on Jan. 29. This image is shown from the perspective of the officer who sprayed the girl.

The city provided roughly 16 minutes of bodycam footage initially. The city released an additional 86 minutes of footage Thursday morning.

New footage is below (caution it may contain images that are difficult and sensitive):

"Please, don't do this to me," the girl pleaded after the irritant was sprayed into her eyes.

"You did it to yourself, hun," an officer responded.

Mayor Lovely Warren said she pushed for the release of more footage in an effort to be transparent.

“I continue to share our community’s outrage for the treatment of this child and have ensured that she and her family have been connected to the support they need though our Person in Crisis team," Warren said in a statement.

The Police Accountability Board said it hasn't received all the information it has requested for its investigation. At this point, the PAB has only gotten the unredacted bodycam footage of the incident, it said in a previous statement.

Governor Andrew Cuomo released a statement Thursday afternoon saying that he found the new footage more shocking than the original video. "The relationship between police and communities is damaged, and needs to be fixed."

People and organizations around Rochester are responding to the city’s release of police body-cam video showing a distraught 9-year-old girl being handcuffed and pepper-sprayed by an officer after disobeying commands to put her feet in the car.

The call began after the child's mother reached out to police stating her boyfriend was stealing her vehicle.

A total of nine officers and RPD supervisors ended up responding around 3:30 p.m. Jan. 29 for “family trouble" at the Avenue B home.

'You did it to yourself, hun'

“You’re pulling too hard. The handcuffs are too tight,” the child screams on the newly released footage. She repeatedly asks for her dad.

But the child doesn't calm down. An officer, almost exasperated, tells the girl, "I’m going to pepper spray you and I don’t want to. So sit back."

"Please don’t," the girl says.

"This is your last chance or pepper spray is going into your eyeballs," another officer says.

Officers are losing their "patience," one warns. And as the female officer is shaking up her canister of irritant, she drops it.

“I’m glad I didn’t…” the female officer says with a chuckle. “Mine fell on the ground.”

Another officer who is directly opposite the child puts on his gloves, shakes up his can, and fires.

"You did it to yourself, hun," the female officer tells the girl as the irritant runs down her face and into her mouth.

“The pepper spray is burning my eyes!” the girl exclaims. “Yep, that’s the point of pepper spray,” the officer in the front seat says. To remedy the burning sensation, one officer tells the girl to place her head out of the window.

“The cold air is going to feel nice," he says.

Later, she says, “Officer, please help me. It burns."

“It’s supposed to burn. It’s called pepper spray,” the officer responds. “The cold air should help, OK?”

The wait for the ambulance stretches beyond 10 minutes as the child continues to ask for help, the time code on the video shows.

While the child pleads in the backseat, two officers discuss the fire department that has just moved past them enroute to an overdose call. They also talk about new computer equipment in the car that neither of them have worked with yet.

Through slick and snowy conditions, the ambulance arrives nearly 15 minutes after the child was exposed to the irritant. The child is removed from the back of the police vehicle roughly 18 minutes after she was put there.

An officer tells her the paramedics will help clean her up and she’ll probably be home within the “next couple of hours.” Two paramedics then place the girl on a gurney.

"Did you tell your mom anything about wanting to kill yourself today or you didn’t want to live any more?” an officer asks. “Maybe you were just mad and you said it?”

An officer responds, "She just keeps saying that her mom is abusive."

The girl, now strapped to a gurney, is loaded into the ambulance 20 minutes after she was pepper sprayed.

A paramedic asks what circumstances led up to this. The female officer says the girl would not get into the car. She was kicking and screaming. The female officer says the child appears to be afraid of most people, especially men. The officer adds, it’s nice that both of the paramedics are women.

More than 23 minutes after she is handcuffed, the female officer removes one of the handcuffs and clasps it onto the gurney. The child is still restrained. The officer admits the cuff around the child’s left wrist is it too tight and loosens it.

'I got custody; you’re my child'

The first 20 minutes of the additional footage released Thursday shows the male officer who first responded to the scene becoming overwhelmed by the volatile situation around him, and quickly losing his temper. He begins by calling the girl “dear” and ends by shouting at the mother, blaming her for the fact that he now must fill out paperwork for tackling her daughter.

In the initial call response, he first talks calmly with the mother as she explains that her on-again, off-again boyfriend, who the girl calls her father, took her truck.

The man has a warrant for domestic violence against her, the mother says, and appears to be gesturing toward marks on her own body, though the video redaction makes it impossible to see. She also tells the officer she is pregnant.

The officer then turns his attention to the girl, chasing her for a moment until catching up with her on Harris St. His demeanor at first is calm, even tender. He calls her “dear” and repeatedly asks her to tell him what is going on. He asks her to get into his car because it is cold outside.

The mother then reappears and begins fighting with the girl. The girl tells the officer that the mother stabbed her father in the stomach; the mother says that in fact it was the father who split her lip and caused her, the mother, to bleed on him.

“You sit there and watch that man put his hands on me all the time,” she yells.

The officer appears bewildered as the mother becomes increasingly confrontational with her daughter, cursing at her and eventually apparently trying to grab her by the hair.

“I got custody; you’re my child,” the mother tells the daughter, inches from her face. “So you’re going to take your a__ home right now and you’re going to take your a__ in the house.”

The mother then turns her attention to people driving by, cursing at them.

The girl, meanwhile, is struggling against handcuffs. While crying for her dad and fighting against the police restraining her, she says: “Wait, can you please go help my mom? She’s pregnant.”

Original footage is below: This material should be viewed with caution:

'This should not happen to another child'

“Very troubling,” was how City Council Vice President Willie Lightfoot described the extended footage.

Lightfoot is a retired firefighter, has helped lead police reform efforts locally and is part of a national task force just beginning its effort to tackle the same.

In the additional video, he took particular exception to an officer’s conduct involving the mother.

The initial officer in attendance is shown on a porch, presumably addressing the girl’s mother in a raised voice as she repeatedly tries to interject, addressing him as “sir.”

“I don’t want to hear it. I gotta run after your daughter. I’ve got to fight your daughter, and you’re busy fighting with somebody in a van. What the heck’s wrong with you?”

The woman interjects.

“You apologize? Now I gotta do paperwork why I put down a 9-year-old girl to the ground as you’re fighting with somebody in a van driving down the street.”

The woman interjects again.

“I don’t care. That’s the first time I saw and that’s absolutely disgusting.”

Lightfoot said it reminded him of police telling Christopher Pate he was at fault for their having to write reports about a beating in which he sustained facial fractures at the hands of police.

As for the “traumatic experience” of the 9-year-old, and the lack of aid rendered by officers after the girl was pepper-sprayed:

“I don’t have any words other than my anger, you know what I mean?” Lightfoot said. “I can’t even express just the overwhelming feelings of total anger around the fact that it’s 2021, and we are seeing things like this happening within our department.”

He continued: “This has to change. There is no question, and some of these things are policy changes. That is not going to take us changing local law or changing state law.

“This should not happen to another child.”

