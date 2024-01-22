Video of Roman Hrynkevych arrest in Odesa for trying to flee capture was released by SBI

A video of the arrest of Roman Hrynkevych, who was arrested in Odesa as he illegally attempted to cross the border, was relased by Ukraine’s State Bureau of Investigations (SBI), NV reports on Jan. 22.

Roman is the son of Lviv businessman Ihor Hrynkevych, suspected of being involved in a criminal organization and fraud.

Roman Hrynkevych will be brought to court on Jan. 22 to decide on a preventive measure.

Law enforcement authorities announced on Jan. 18 a search for the younger Hrynkevych, suspected of involvement in supplying the Defense Ministry with substandard goods for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Kyiv’s Pechersk District Court granted a petition on Jan. 19 to arrest Roman Hrynkevych.

Suspicions were issued to five members of the criminal group, including businessman Ihor Hrynkevych and members of his family on Jan. 17. They are charged with participating in a criminal organization and misappropriating property by fraud during martial law (Part 5 of Article 190, Parts 1 and 2 of Article 255 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The defendants face up to 12 years in prison.

Law enforcement officers found that enterprises controlled by Hrynkevych were involved in fulfilling defense orders for supplying clothing to the ZSU, despite not having the necessary production, storage, and other capacities for manufacturing and storing goods for the needs of the Defense Ministry.

Hrynkevych had previously been engaged in the construction industry.

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry terminated its last contract with Hrynkevych’s companies, who had become one of its largest suppliers, on Jan. 17.

The State Bureau of Investigations arrested Ihor Hrynkevych in late 2023. Hrynkevych tried to bribe one of the SBI top officials with $500,000. The court placed him under arrest with the alternative of bail set at over 420 million UAH ($11.2 million).



Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine