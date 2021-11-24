Video: Sabattus woman charged with arson after fire at Auburn Walgreens

Nov. 24—AUBURN — A Sabattus woman was charged with arson after a fire early Tuesday morning at a Walgreens store on Union Street, police said.

First responders were dispatched to 61 Union St. shortly after 6 a.m. to the report of a fire outside of the store that spread into the store, according to Auburn Police Department's Facebook page.

Sarah Huntington, 32, was charged with arson and aggravated criminal mischief. She was held Tuesday on $25,000 cash bail at Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn.

According to the Facebook post, the building sustained structural damage and significant smoke damage.

Damage estimates were not available at time of the posting. The Office of the State Fire Marshal assisted in the investigation.