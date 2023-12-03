VIDEO: What San Diego looks like from the International Space Station

SAN DIEGO — Have you ever wondered what San Diego looks like from space?

The International Space Station (ISS) passed by the region at 11:21 a.m. Saturday, capturing the county from the cosmos above.

From coastal western waters to the inland desert sands, the video seen at the top of this article shows a view only seen by astronauts and recordings captured from space.

Here’s where to find California’s oldest general store

The ISS is occupied by an international crew of seven people, who live and work while traveling at a speed of five miles per second, according to NASA. They orbit Earth about every 90 minutes.

The ISS makes 16 orbits of Earth within 24 hours, NASA explained. That means those onboard travel through 16 sunrises and sunsets during that timeframe.

The ISS has been in orbit for 24 years.

This clip comes from a 24/7 livestream by NASA that was posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. This feed can be viewed on the ISS-Above web tracker.

Top songs in San Diego: Spotify Wrapped

ISS-Above is a space-related educational product now that’s in more than 4,500 locations worldwide, including private homes, schools, science centers and libraries.

Bill Nye “The Science Guy” — a popular American mechanical engineer and science communicator — has even raved about ISS-Above.

For space enthusiast and sky gazers, this is a great way to connect with the ISS and it’s continuous journey beyond the Earth’s atmosphere.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.